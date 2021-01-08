 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twitter permanently bans President Trump
0 comments

Twitter permanently bans President Trump

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CNN — Twitter has permanently banned President Donald Trump from its platform, the company said Friday evening.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Sen. Josh Hawley speaks after Capitol riots
Politics

Watch now: Sen. Josh Hawley speaks after Capitol riots

Sen. Josh Hawley speaks on the Senate floor for the first time since rioters stormed the Capitol building. Hawley condemned the day's violence but also called for an investigation into “irregularities and fraud.” and vowed to continue objecting to the presidential election results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports