Two food delivery drivers are robbed in separate incidents in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were robbed here this week in separate incidents while making food deliveries, according to St. Louis police.

On Wednesday, an Uber Eats driver was carjacked at gunpoint near North Boyle Avenue and West Pine Boulevard in the Central West End. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was attempting to make a delivery at about 11 p.m. when he was pushed to the ground. When he stood up, a man with a gun demanded his car keys and the victim complied, police said. The man who was supposed to be receiving the delivery ran away, and the gunman headed east on Lindell Boulevard in the stolen vehicle.

On Friday, a 29-year-old man making a pizza delivery noticed a white Chevrolet Malibu following him, police said. When the driver parked at about 9:30 p.m. on Pernod Avenue near Kingshighway, a man with a gun ordered the victim to "give us everything you got," the victim told police. He handed over three pizzas, a box of wings and $20 in cash, police said. The gunman then fled in the Malibu, heading east on Pernod in the Northampton neighborhood.

Investigations of both robberies are ongoing.