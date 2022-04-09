 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — Two drivers were killed and a third driver severely wounded in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 here early Saturday. 

Laci A Meyer, 28, of De Soto and Rodney D Sharp, 63, of St. Louis were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 1 a.m. in an eastbound lane of I-70 near St. Charles Rock Road. 

Meyer was travelling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane and collided with Sharp head-on, according to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

A third driver travelling east behind Meyer struck the back of his vehicle just after the crash. That driver, a woman, 36, was taken to a hospital with serious wounds. 

