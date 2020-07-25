Two shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in Greater Ville in St. Louis

Two people were shot, one fatally, Saturday afternoon in the Greater Ville neighborhood, St. Louis police said.

Police responded to the scene at Clarence and Lexington avenues at about 2:30 p.m. where they found a man in his 20s or 30s with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 25-year-old woman, returned to the scene after running away after the shooting. She had a gunshot wound to the face but was conscious and breathing.

No more details were immediately available.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was shot and injured in the same neighborhood. He told police he was on his porch in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue at about 4:25 p.m. when shots rang out from a passing SUV.

