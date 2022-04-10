Two St. Louis women killed, one injured, in wrong-way crash in Madison County

Two women from St. Louis died in a wrong-way crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning in Madison County near Livingston, Illinois State Police reported.

Juandria S. Pickett, 30, and her passenger Tiyana C. McCoy, 32, were both killed in the crash, which happened on northbound Interstate 55 at milepost 37 shortly after 4 a.m.

Luvator N. Pierce, 50, also of St. Louis, was in the other vehicle and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that for unknown reasons, the 2020 Toyota Camry Pickett was driving was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Pierce was driving a tractor-trailer, and the car struck it head-on.

The interstate was closed for about six hours while police investigated the crash, and all lanes were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

Police are investigating and released no more details Sunday afternoon.

