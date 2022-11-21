 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Urban League, St. Louis Area Foodbank giving out Thanksgiving meals

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals to families in need Tuesday at an annual holiday distribution. 

The league will give out turkeys and groceries to up to 2,500 families at its headquarters in St. Louis at 1408 North Kingshighway from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Free toiletries and take-home COVID-19 tests will also be available. 

Patricia A. Washington, executive vice president of communications, said each meal includes enough food for a family of four. 

The meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the drive-through event. 

St. Louis Area Foodbank 

The St. Louis Area Foodbank will also be distributing meals this week at first-come, first-served locations across the St. Louis region.

The distribution, which began Monday, provides meals for up to 4,000 families. Upcoming distribution events include: 

• Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Rosati Center Group Home at 4314 North Grand Avenue in St. Louis.

• Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County at 1 Club Way in St. Peters. 

• Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 250 Lebanon Avenue in Belleville. 

For more information visit: https://stlfoodbank.org/events/.

