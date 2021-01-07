US Capitol Police denies officer injured in Capitol riots has died

Update 8 p.m. Thursday: The U.S. Capitol Police released a statement Thursday denying that one of its officers died Thursday.

"Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away," the statement reads.

(CNN) — A US Capitol Police officer has died from events stemming from Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, three sources confirm to CNN, in which a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building to stop the counting of electoral votes that affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the day's violence. One woman was shot and killed by Capitol Police as the crowd breached the building and three others suffered medical emergencies that proved fatal.

Shortly after 1 p.m. ET Wednesday hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through barriers set up along the perimeter of the Capitol, where they tussled with officers in full riot gear, some calling the officers "traitors" for doing their jobs.