Vehicle drives onto wet concrete on I-270 bridge, spurring patching do-over

ST. LOUIS — A vehicle drove onto freshly-poured concrete on the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon, spurring the need for a patching do-over and a delay in reopening the affected lane.
The incident took place about 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge, which links St. Louis to Madison County.
Joe Monroe, an Illinois Department of Transportation official, said the driver disobeyed traffic control warnings on the span and damaged multiple freshly-poured patches.
He referred a reporter to Illinois State Police for further information on the incident. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
A long segment of one of two eastbound lanes on the bridge has been closed since Monday afternoon for emergency patching.
The lane initially was to reopen Thursday but that was delayed to Friday morning because additional patching was needed. The Thursday afternoon incident spurred IDOT to further delay the lane reopening, to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
