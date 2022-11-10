 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle drives onto wet concrete on I-270 bridge, spurring patching do-over

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A vehicle drove onto freshly-poured concrete on the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon, spurring the need for a patching do-over and a delay in reopening the affected lane.

The incident took place about 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge, which links St. Louis to Madison County.

Joe Monroe, an Illinois Department of Transportation official, said the driver disobeyed traffic control warnings on the span and damaged multiple freshly-poured patches.

He referred a reporter to Illinois State Police for further information on the incident. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A long segment of one of two eastbound lanes on the bridge has been closed since Monday afternoon for emergency patching.

People are also reading…

The lane initially was to reopen Thursday but that was delayed to Friday morning because additional patching was needed. The Thursday afternoon incident spurred IDOT to further delay the lane reopening, to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News