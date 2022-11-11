Vehicles drive onto wet concrete on I-270 bridge, spurring patching do-over

ST. LOUIS — Drivers avoiding a stalled car drove onto freshly-poured concrete on the Interstate 270 bridge over the Mississippi River Thursday afternoon, spurring the need for a patching do-over and a delay in reopening the affected lane.

The incident took place about 1 p.m. on the eastbound side of the bridge, which links St. Louis to Madison County.

Trooper Haylie Polistiana, a spokeswoman for Illinois State Police, said Friday that an officer responding to the scene was told that when a car broke down in the open left lane, traffic had to go around it onto the right lane, which had been closed for patching.

Then when a semi-trailer couldn't get around the stalled car, she said, construction workers pushed the car out of the way into the closed lane with the wet concrete.

"It's a bad situation," she said. "They probably just did what they thought was best."

Illinois Department of Transportation officials on Thursday afternoon said a driver had damaged multiple freshly-poured patches but referred a reporter to state police for more information.

A segment of one of two eastbound lanes on the bridge was closed since Monday afternoon for emergency patching.

The lane initially was to reopen Thursday but that was delayed to Friday morning because additional patching was needed. The Thursday afternoon incident spurred IDOT to further delay the lane reopening, to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Updated at 1:45 p.m. Friday with information from Illinois State Police