Virus continues its steady march

News on the coronavirus front looked ever so slightly better in the St. Louis area Saturday.

Twelve people in the region died, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which gathers data from the four major health systems in the area. That number is down a bit from the 16 deaths recorded on Friday.

The number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area hospitals dipped significantly to 734, down 33 from Friday's total of 767. The more mathematically relevant rolling seven-day average of area COVID hospitalizations, however, dipped by just three, from 796 on Friday to 793.

Area hospitals are at 82 percent capacity of their staffed beds, and 86 percent of their ICU capacity.

Surprisingly, St. Louis County registered only 90 new cases of the virus, a sharp decline from the 620 recorded the day before and the rolling seven-day average of 506. No new deaths from the disease have been reported in the county for the last two days.

Since the virus began, St. Louis County has had a total of 74,745 cases and 1,475 deaths.

Two people died of the disease in the City of St. Louis, bringing the epidemic's total to 316, and 155 more were confirmed with the virus. The city total now stands at 18,194 cases.