ST. LOUIS — A groundswell of support for a Tennessee teen severely injured by a speeding driver in downtown St. Louis has led to more than $500,000 in donations and hundreds of messages of encouragement — including from one of the greatest volleyball players in the world.

Three-time gold medalist Misty May-Treanor, considered one-half of the greatest beach volleyball duo in the world, wrote a message of support to Janae Edmondson that her parents read aloud to her in a St. Louis hospital, said Rhonda Ross, director of Janelle's club team, Mid TN Volleyball.

"She was so excited to get to read that message from Misty," Ross said. "It’s just amazing that she took time to recognize Janae. It meant a lot for her for someone with her status, and a volleyball player, to reach out like that. It was very special."

Tom McCarthy, an agent for May-Treanor, said the Olympian plans to keep in touch with Janae during her long recovery.

"Misty will stay in touch with her and will be a cheerleader and hopefully a source of inspiration," he said.

Treanor's message was among hundreds sent to the Edmondson family since Janae, 17, of Smyrna, Tennessee, was injured while visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament. Janae was walking when she was pinned between two vehicles after a crashed crashed on Saturday night. Both of her legs were amputated as a result.

Daniel Riley, 21, is accused of causing the crash, and he remains in custody. Riley was out on bond for a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and refiled last year. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner has faced widespread criticism and calls to resign because Riley remained free in that case despite violating his bond dozens of times before the crash.

Janae remained in critical condition on Friday and was still in a lot of pain, Ross said.

"We all know it’s a long road. It’s not going to be easy," she said.

But Janae has been alert and able to talk briefly and hug her parents, who were here with her for the tournament and have been by her side at the hospital, along with her older brother and sister, who have visited, Ross said.

Her older sister played volleyball with the same club and at the same position of setter — a leader who is involved in almost every play.

"It was a huge pickup for Janae to have them in the room and hug," Ross said. "Her sister is her best friend."

There were other recent bright spots, too.

The University of Tennessee Southern, where Janae had recently verbally committed to playing volleyball, said it will honor Janae's scholarship, Ross said.

"It just made me cry to know that I can tell her she doesn’t have to worry about the college’s bill and that they still want her to be involved in the team," Ross said.

And by Friday, a fundraiser set up by the Mid TN Volleyball Club raised more than $500,000 to help the Edmondsons with medical bills and other costs.

Volleyball clubs around the country are also wearing purple — Janae's favorite color — as a show of support, Ross said.

"The whole volleyball world has come through to show their support and pray for her."

And in her hometown of Smyrna, locals are preparing for Janae's arrival.

Katy Bell, Smyrna High School volleyball coach. said the team is anxiously waiting to welcome Janae home with love and support.

"Our volleyball team is a family, and we are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to surround her with hugs, love, and laughter," Bell said in a statement.

While Janae is a leader on the volleyball court and a multisport athlete — she also plays basketball and softball at Smyrna — she recently wrote that she considers herself a student first and athlete second, said Louis Bennett, Janae's English teacher at Smyrna High School.

On top of athletics, Janae plays violin in the school orchestra and is in the National Honor Society, with a 3.7 grade-point average.

Smyrna softball and basketball coach Lonnie Drayton, a longtime friend of the family, said Janae is one of the "toughest, most hard-nosed kids" he has coached.

"I have known her and her family since she was in elementary school, and I am completely assured that her family is equipped to make the most out of this tough situation," Drayton said in a statement.

"They are one of the most close-knit families I know, and Janae will definitely have the foundation to overcome this situation stronger than ever."