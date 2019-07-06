About 6 feet of water from a broken water main flooded the subbasement of the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis overnight, and firefighters and utility workers began pumping it out Saturday morning.
The flooding appeared to only affect the chillers of the building’s air conditioning system, and city facilities management commissioner Rick Ernst hoped to get rental chillers in so the building would be usable by Monday morning.
“It’s just a lot of mud and dirty water,” he said.
The building, which includes offices of the circuit attorney, public defender, sheriff, and St. Louis circuit courtrooms, is at 1114 Market Street.
A fire alarm went off at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters turned the electricity off to the building before beginning to pump it out. The flooded area ran the length of the building on the east side and about a third of the way of the building toward the west, said Wayne Luster, a battalion chief with the St. Louis Fire Department.
They called in pumps from the parks department and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District to get the job done faster. An underground tunnel connects the building to the civil courts building across the street, and a few inches of water spread to that building, he said.