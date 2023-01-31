Waterloo Queen of Hearts raffle winner wins nearly $2M prize after a yearlong wait

WATERLOO — Week after week for nearly the past year, crowds gathered in the small Metro East town of Waterloo in pursuit of a mushrooming cash payout from a raffle contest, only to be met with rejection instead.

In recent weeks, both the crowds and the jackpot surged to staggering levels, with thousands of players vying for a prize that approached $2 million. And on Tuesday night — finally — a victorious cry came from emcee Chad Minier, heralding a winner of the $1.89 million pot, in front of onlookers sprawled across the town square, packed shoulder to shoulder.

Sam Houston’s choice of card No. 28 had unveiled a queen of hearts — the namesake of Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts fundraiser raffle, run to benefit a local Catholic school. As the contest that began last March dragged on and saw its jackpot shoot well into seven-figure territory, it became a cultural event that set the 11,000-person town and surrounding area abuzz.

After hugging some relatives who had joined him, Houston — a retired iron worker from Red Bud, Illinois — said the “shocking” win had helped jolt him with warmth on a cold night.

“My feet were freezing,” said Houston, 61, from beneath his camouflage jacket. “I ain’t cold at all anymore.”

Houston will be awarded his winnings with a check Wednesday. He said he may take a trip to Las Vegas, but wasn’t certain of what he’ll do with the prize money.

“I ain’t got a clue what I’m going to do with it,” he said before signing some paperwork — and before calling his wife with the news. “It hasn’t clicked yet.”

The marathon fundraiser’s beneficiary, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, reaped 20% of the sales of raffle tickets, fed each week into a large, cylindrical cage. At every drawing, one of those tickets was eventually plucked from the cage, and its owner — identified by a registration number on the ticket — then got a chance to collect roughly the remaining 80% of the money, with the snowballing jackpot rolling over every week.

To win it, a weekly raffle winner just needed to pick the right card off the board, bearing the queen of hearts. Entering Tuesday, there were 14 cards remaining out of 54 original cards — a full deck, plus jokers.

But rather than the usual weekly routine of picking just one number from the board concealing the queen, contest organizers announced after last week’s drawing that Tuesday would mark the final one — with the pool of more than 15,000 participants set to keep picking cards from the board until the queen was revealed.

It took nearly every card on the board before the quest for the queen was complete. Twelve cards were drawn Tuesday — meaning only three remained when Houston came to the board for his chance to pick.

School leaders said they were still evaluating what to do with their cut of the rising tide of raffle proceeds. But a new roof on the gymnasium is one priority they’ve identified.

The fundraiser in Waterloo joins a list of other Illinois towns that have seen their own Queen of Hearts jackpots reach dizzying proportions in recent years. In 2018, for example, one of the contests in Steeleville, Illinois, reached $1.5 million and drew an overwhelming crowd of 15,000 people to the 2,200-person town.

In Waterloo, drawings in recent weeks have seen their own massive crowds engulf the town square where the action happens and also fill the surrounding eating and drinking establishments.

For many attendees, the party-like atmosphere — and shared sense of anticipation — that characterized the weekly events had almost been more of a draw than the far-fetched shot at the fortune, itself. Some residents said it was the busiest they’d ever seen the town and that the event had transformed into a weekly party.

“It’s been fun,” said Michele Kipping, of Waterloo.

She said the contest allowed her to run into some old friends, in recent weeks. And it’s been enjoyable enough that she’ll “probably” be back as soon as March, when the next one might begin anew.