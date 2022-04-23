'We have to try': Earth Day returns to St. Louis' Forest Park after pandemic hiatus

ST. LOUIS — Earth Day Festival returned to Forest Park on Saturday for the first time in three years. It had been quite an interim for the planet.

The intervening years had seen the the world battered by wildfires, tropical storms, heat waves and floods suggesting it may be too late to avert the effects of climate change.

There had also been reports from scientists who confirmed just that: Things are going to be hotter, wilder and deadlier in the decades to come. The question, they said, is what people will do in response.

Earth Day 365 executive director Jess Watson offered an answer immediately after taking the stage at the festival’s opening ceremony on Saturday: “Find your people, create your space and dance.”

She was mostly serious. Bringing people together to have fun and connect with others looking for solutions to the crisis, she said, “is how you build a movement.”

And depending on where you looked Saturday, that movement looked pretty good.

Major local corporations had tents set up to affirm their commitment to the environmentalist cause. Regional utility Ameren touted its commitment to buying more electric vehicles on the way to having a third of its fleet electrified by 2030. And food company Post Holdings was giving away packs of its new Airly crackers, which are made from oats grown on zero-carbon dioxide emission farms.

There were also encouraging signs at the smaller end of the scale. Eric Kocher, director of sales at solar panel firm EFS Energy, said he remembered just two or three businesses like his showing up to the last festival in 2019. This year, he counted seven.

And it wasn’t a total surprise: The cost of traditional utilities keeps rising for homeowners, and businesses are getting pressure from their customers to go green. Putting some solar panels on your roof, Kocher said, “looks like a better idea every day.”

Of course, it wasn’t perfect. A lot of those people coming to learn and commiserate about the climate Saturday drove to Forest Park in gasoline-powered vehicles that lined the park streets for miles.

At one point, Mike Rogger, another EFS solar panel salesman, said he sometimes wonders whether the movement is making enough progress.

But after a minute, he said it didn’t really matter.

“We just have to keep chiseling away at this,” he said. “And these young people, they don’t care about bigger cars. They want to help make this right.”

Johnny Frederick, who was tending one of the compost and recycling stations at the festival, said the same thing. He told a reporter how impressed he’d been by what kids already knew from their schools as one of them handed him a plate for composting.

And Ryan Wilson, 31, one of those people who actually rode his bike to the festival, said his 2-year-old, Annabelle, keeps him going.

“I despair sometimes,” he said. “But I also think about what the world will look like when she’s older, and I can’t lose hope.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.