Weather service cancels flood watch for city, St. Louis County and St. Charles

ST. LOUIS —

Ameren reported thousands of outages on both sides of the Mississippi after thunderstorms barreled through the region late Wednesday.

Nearly 12,000 customers in the region were without power as of 8:20 p.m. Outages on the Missouri side were concentrated in north St. Louis County between Florissant and Spanish Lake; Jersey County had the most in Illinois.

But that appeared to be the worst of the damage. National Weather Service forecasts of potential flooding overnight evaporated by late evening after earlier storms pushed heavier rain south. That was welcome relief for a region still wringing itself out from last week, when storms dropped about a foot of rain over three days, flooding homes and swamping roadways.

Matt Beitscher, a National Weather Service meteorologist in St. Louis, said his office had canceled flood warnings in the city and St. Louis, St. Charles and Warren counties after seeing the changes Wednesday evening.

"We were hoping that would happen," he said. "We were not happy to be the bearers of bad news again, and we're happy to have the bad news go away."

The region has spent the past week attempting to recover from a historic storm that brought a record 9 inches of rain to the St. Louis area — and almost 13 inches in some places. The area took another hit two days later, when another 2 to 4 inches of rain fell, causing flooding in some of the same neighborhoods.

In Florissant, rain began to fall mid-afternoon Wednesday as hundreds of residents whose homes, cars and businesses were damaged by flooding last week sought help from nonprofit and governmental agencies, including the American Red Cross of Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a gym at the John F. Kennedy Community Center.

The community center opened around 2 p.m., and within an hour 600 people had signed up for help with everything from getting a new driver's license to finding food. Hundreds more waited in a line that spilled outside into the heat and then rain, prompting organizers to end the event early.

Teaira Wilhite, 24, and Rechard Williams II, 24, had waited with their 15-month-old son, Rechard Williams III, for more than three hours before being told to leave. They were seeking aid after flooding claimed much of their furniture and supplies for the baby they're expecting in December.

They said they were currently camping out in their living room because their beds were ruined. "We're doing the best we can," Williams said.

More events for people in need of aid are scheduled later this week:

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Post-Dispatch reporter Annika Merrilees contributed to this story.