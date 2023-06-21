Wednesday officially begins summer in St. Louis, a season known for its sweltering heat and oppressive humidity.

This summer is expected to be no exception. The National Weather Service in its seasonal outlook forecasts about a 40% chance of warmer than average temperatures over the coming months locally.

The higher-than-average outlook covers the vast majority of the United States.

Significantly above average temperatures are set to begin later this week, with highs predicted to reach the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday, the last weekend in June.

The temperature in St. Louis has reached 90 degrees or more seven times this month.

Temperatures have reached 90 or higher between 45 and 50 times yearly in the months of June through August in recent years.