Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
