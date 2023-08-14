Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
