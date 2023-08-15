Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
