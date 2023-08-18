Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
