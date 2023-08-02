The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.