The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 112. A 78-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
