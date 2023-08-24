The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 115. 80 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.