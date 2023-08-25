The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 114. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.