The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms are anticipated to move into the metro area Saturday morning following a slew of hot and humid weekdays.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfe…