The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.