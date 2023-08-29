The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
