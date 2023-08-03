The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.