The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
