The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
