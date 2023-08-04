The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.