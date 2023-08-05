The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't le…
The high temperature is predicted to hit 103 on Thursday in St. Louis, which would be the first time the city has hit triple digits in a year
Approximately 16,000 customers lost power at the height of storms that blew over portions of South St. Louis County Wednesday night.