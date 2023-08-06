The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 74 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain to…
The Saint Louis area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't le…
The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. How li…
The high temperature is predicted to hit 103 on Thursday in St. Louis, which would be the first time the city has hit triple digits in a year