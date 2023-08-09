The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
