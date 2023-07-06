The Saint Louis area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
The National Weather Service issued an air-quality alert and heat advisory for the St. Louis area Thursday into Friday.
The heat index could hit 105 or higher on Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.
The National Weather Service is predicting warmer than average temperatures over the coming months in its seasonal outlook.