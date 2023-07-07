The Saint Louis area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service issued an air-quality alert and heat advisory for the St. Louis area Thursday into Friday.
The heat index could hit 105 or higher on Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.
The National Weather Service is predicting warmer than average temperatures over the coming months in its seasonal outlook.