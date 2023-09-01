Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thunderstorms are anticipated to move into the metro area Saturday morning following a slew of hot and humid weekdays.
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.