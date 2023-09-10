The forecast is showing a hot day in Saint Louis. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saint Louis folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The U…