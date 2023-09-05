Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.