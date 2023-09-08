Today's temperature in Saint Louis will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Saint Louis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
