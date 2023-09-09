Saint Louis folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit stltoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2023 in St. Louis, MO
