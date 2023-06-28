St. Louis area health officials are calling on residents to find air-conditioned spaces as triple-digit temperatures are set to move into the region later this week just as Canadian wildfire smoke blankets the city.

“We recommend for people to stay indoors,” said Kanika A. Cunningham, the director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. "It's just now, it's going to really affect those who have no underlying health conditions, given how hot it is.”

The National Weather Service issued an air-quality alert in the region from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. It also issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday as it projects high temperatures on those days to reach up to 102 degrees.

Cunningham recommended that residents limit time spent outdoors and apply sunscreen. She also said residents should drink plenty of water and avoid drinks containing alcohol and caffeine.

“Sometimes, staying in the shade, that is great,” Cunningham said. "But for some people, again, older adults, those with underlying medical conditions, just staying in the shade may not be enough.”

The county health department also called on residents to check on elderly family members and neighbors who might be at risk from the high temperatures. Cunningham said residents should look out for heavy sweating, fatigue and muscle cramps as signs of heat exhaustion.

There's more than 70 cooling centers available for residents at libraries, senior centers and other facilities across the city and St. Louis county. United Way lists hundreds of cooling centers across Missouri and Illinois online.

Cooldownstlouis.org offers air-conditioning units and energy bill assistance to area residents. Gentry Trotter, the founder of the non-profit that serves 44 counties in the region, said securing in-home air conditioning is the best way to tackle heat waves.

“The heat will beat you,” Trotter said. “In the end, the heat will always win. Because, it's Mother Nature.”

Trotter said cooldownstlouis.org is facing a 41% increase in demand for energy assistance and air conditioners compared to last year. He said said seniors and people with disabilities can call 314-241-0001 for air conditioning and utility assistance. Trotter said people with low incomes can reach assistance at Cooldownstlouis.org.

With the heat wave and poor air quality coinciding, Trotter said he’s concerned for people who have trouble breathing and don’t have air conditioning.

“That's a perfect storm for people with respiratory conditions,” Trotter said.

