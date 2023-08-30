ST. LOUIS — Ten people from Missouri are headed to Florida with the American Red Cross as Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday.

Three of those people are from St. Louis, according to the American Red Cross.

"We are grateful to the volunteers who are willing to leave home and help those affected by disasters in communities around the country," said Beth Elders, executive director for the Greater St. Louis chapter of the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to be a Category 3 storm when it lands in Florida on Wednesday. Forecasters expect the storm be deadly, bringing with it major flooding, wind damage and possible tornadoes.

The storm is also expected to hit the Carolinas on Wednesday into Thursday.

In addition to the help in Florida, the American Red Cross said 33 other disaster responders from Missouri are supporting wildfire relief efforts in Hawaii, California and Washington, as well as flooding in Missouri.