ST. LOUIS — Thunderstorms are anticipated to move into the metro area Saturday morning following a slew of hot and humid weekdays.

Brad Charboneau, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said the storms won't be severe but gusty winds and lightning are expected.

Thunderstorms will dwindle around noon, though sporadic showers and lightning may last throughout the day.

Charboneau said they expect to see 1-2 inches of rain an hour which may result in minor flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Temperatures will reach a high of 87 degrees today while tonight's low will drop to 67 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 80s and a low in the lower 60s.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight for southern Missouri.