Summer just began last week, but this week will bring the hottest temperatures of the season as the St. Louis area could reach 100 degrees or higher.

The National Weather Service forecasts Thursday's high in St. Louis to hit 101 degrees, with Friday at 100.

The heat index could hit 105 or higher on Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

That type of sweltering weather would result in an excessive heat advisory, which is issued when the heat index is at or near 105 degrees.

St. Louis hit the 100-degree mark seven times last summer, the most recent coming in late July, when thermometers topped 100 for four out of five days.