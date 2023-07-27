Thursday and Friday are forecast to bring the hottest temperatures in a year to the St. Louis region.
The National Weather Service predicts the high temperature to hit 103 on Thursday in St. Louis, which would be the first time the city has hit triple digits in a year, since July 24, 2022.
Friday's forecast high is 102, then a slight respite arrives on Saturday with a high of 99.
Following a few days of closer-to-normal temperatures, highs are again set to reach the upper-90s next week.
A heat advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday, and heat indexes are foecast to hit 111 on Thursday and 108 on Friday in St. Louis.
None of this week's temperatures are poised to set any records. The record highs are 106 on Thursday and 108 on Friday, both set in 1930.
This year is far of the pace of last summer, when St. Louis was hit with seven days of 100-degree or higher temperatures, but none after July 24.
August historically hasn't brought the same level of heat. There's only been one 100-degree day in August in St. Louis since 2013.
Looking back: St. Louis and its July heat waves
July heat in St. Louis
100-degree temperatures are nothing new for St. Louis in July. Here is a photographic look back at four of the hottest summers in the city.
1936: The heat of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It had killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces.
1954: The summer saw temperatures climb to 115 degrees in St. Louis. A week-long heat wave beginning July 14 took 104 lives.
1980: Temperatures on July 8 hit 101 and would break 100 degrees on a withering nine of the next 14 days and reach 107 on July 15, the summer's worst.
2012: On July 8, temperatures drop to only 98 degrees, ending a 10-day run of triple-digit temperatures.
