Thousands in Missouri were left without power after storms Wednesday night, less than two weeks after severe weather toppled trees, killed two and cut electricity for large swaths of Ameren Missouri customers.

Approximately 16,000 customers lost power at the height of storms that blew over portions of South St. Louis County Wednesday night, company spokesperson Jeff Trammel said.

More than 4,500 Ameren Missouri customers were still without power at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, according to Ameren’s outage map, and service was restored for approximately 11,000 customers.

In the 63123 zip code, which includes Affton, nearly 2,000 residents were still without electricity, according to Ameren's website. While falling tree limbs caused the outages, Trammel said, the damages weren't as significant as the storms earlier this month.

The hope, Trammel said, is that customers' power is restored Thursday, but impending storms may provide a hurdle. He said 800 people were on the ground working on restorations.

"Even after we restored everyone from the last storm, our crews were still out days after restoration making repairs to the system," Trammel said. "So, the system holds up pretty well. We have a very reliable, resilient system. So, all those repairs were made. We were in good shape to handle this this storm."

When storms slammed the region July 1, outages and damages concentrated in portions of North St. Louis. Fallen trees snapped power lines, leaving some residents without power for more than four days.

Customers can check the outage map and sign up for text alerts for restoration updates, Trammel said.

Temperatures Thursday may hit 90 degrees. Trammel recommended that residents in areas impacted by the outages check on their neighbors and head to a cooling center if it gets too hot.

"If you do have damage around your home as far as trees and stuff down," Trammel said, "please be very mindful of powerlines and stay away from powerlines, of course."

