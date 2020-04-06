What's trending Monday: A supermoon, the anti-malaria drug and a Tigers Hall of Famer

Here's your look at the trending topics of the day. These are the most searched-for topics in the United States, according to Google.
President Trump is repeating his suggestion that COVID-19 patients should try using hydroxychloroquine, even though the federal government has not approved the anti-malaria drug as a treatment. Trump’s own health experts say more studies are needed to know whether it’s safe and effective to use. See our coverage.
The new media platform specializes in small, bite-sized videos. It launched with 175 shows, everything from scripted series, comedic diversions and deep dramas to celebrity fluff. Read more about the platform.
This week, the moon will be closer to Earth than usual — and will also be a full moon. It's a cosmic combo that won't happen again until May, and Tuesday night should be the best night for viewing. Read more.
The baseball Hall of Famer, who was a 15-time All-Star and played his entire big league career with the Detroit Tigers, died at the age of 85. Read more.
And here are the five most-read local stories on STLtoday.com on Monday.
Three St. Louis area school districts suspend food service for students, citing risk of coronavirus exposure
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.