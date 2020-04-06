What's trending tonight: A supermoon, the anti-malaria drug and a Tigers Hall of Famer
Here's your nightly look at the trending topics of the day. These are the most searched-for topics in the United States, according to Google.

Hydroxychloroquine

Laura Ng is pictured with her hydroxychloroquine prescription during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle

A woman holds a hydroxychloroquine prescription in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

President Trump is repeating his suggestion that COVID-19 patients should try using hydroxychloroquine, even though the federal government has not approved the anti-malaria drug as a treatment. Trump’s own health experts say more studies are needed to know whether it’s safe and effective to use. See our coverage.

Quibi

Review: A look at offerings on new mobile platform Quibi

This composite released by Quibi shows a selection of images from programs offered on the new Quibi service. (Quibi via AP)

The new media platform specializes in small, bite-sized videos. It launched with 175 shows, everything from scripted series, comedic diversions and deep dramas to celebrity fluff. Read more about the platform.

Supermoon

Catch this week's supermoon, biggest and brightest of year

A supermoon will rise in the sky Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

This week, the moon will be closer to Earth than usual — and will also be a full moon. It's a cosmic combo that won't happen again until May, and Tuesday night should be the best night for viewing. Read more. 

Al Kaline

Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 1968, file photo, Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, his head covered in shaving cream, pours a bottle of champagne over the head of teammate Al Kaline as they celebrate their American League pennant victory in the dressing room in Detroit. Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85. John Morad, a friend of Kaline's, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home in Michigan. (AP Photo/File)

The baseball Hall of Famer, who was a 15-time All-Star and played his entire big league career with the Detroit Tigers, died at the age of 85. Read more.

And here are the five most-read local stories on STLtoday.com on Monday.

What to do if — or when — you get coronavirus symptoms, or a positive diagnosis.

Ferguson-Florissant school district suspends food service after deaths of two bus drivers

City leases former north St. Louis nursing home to shelter homeless during pandemic

With emergency aid package on the line, Missouri lawmakers return Tuesday to Capitol

Three St. Louis area school districts suspend food service for students, citing risk of coronavirus exposure

