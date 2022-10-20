Who can pay for flood buyouts in the St. Louis region? Not us, says MSD

St. Louis area residents and elected leaders looking to avoid repeats of the devastation that followed flash floods this summer have landed on a possible fix: buyouts of high-risk properties.

They’re turning to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, assuming that, as the region’s stormwater manager, the utility can help.

But there’s one big problem: MSD says it can’t do buyouts, because voters haven’t let them.

“We don’t have money to do that — the public has not said we are funded to do that,” said Brian Hoelscher, MSD’s executive director and CEO, at a public meeting last week. “One, we don’t manage the flood plain, and two, we have no funding at all to address flooding.”

MSD is deflecting property owners to their local governments for assistance, saying it’s up to municipalities to find the dollars.

It’s an increasingly familiar sticking point that has become a recurring obstacle in different communities addressing the aftermath of recent flooding — with some confusion or limbo about what entities are best suited to spearhead the push for urgent, but expensive, changes as rains increase in magnitude and intensity because of climate change.

On Wednesday, for instance, Hoelscher went before the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Public Safety Committee to share information and field flood questions.

He said that the utility is glad to help address flooding issues whenever it has a chance to — through wastewater projects. But it can’t currently help pay for increasingly coveted buyouts of properties at the greatest risk.

Voters would need to give MSD authority to charge its customers to raise money and pay for flood management, including potential property buyouts. Three times, voters have said no — as recently as 2019. Hoelscher said they’ll try again in 2024.

MSD officials have tried to communicate what they can — and can’t — do in a flurry of meetings with flood-affected residents, neighborhood associations, and leaders in cities and municipalities throughout the region.

MSD says it has talked with the office of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for weeks about what it can do to address flood issues in certain epicenters of damage, like the Ellendale neighborhood, near the southwestern edge of the city.

St. Louis is seeking $1.76 million in federal funding to offer buyouts for at least 20 properties, some of which are vacant. It’s not certain how many owners would accept an offer.

“We want to prevent what happened from happening again, if we can,” said Sarah Russell, commissioner of the City Emergency Management Agency. “You don’t want to have the same vulnerabilities that we do now.”

Other governments, including University City, Webster Groves, Hazelwood and the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management, have submitted letters to the state asking for financial assistance for buyouts of flood-damaged properties.

Regardless of funding or other constraints, Hoelscher said the scale and intensity of the July 26 storm — which dropped 9 to 10 inches of rain in 4 to 6 hours — presented a problem that can’t be out-engineered. That’s especially true, he said, in places like Ellendale, which is at a severe disadvantage because of its location in the River Des Peres flood plain.

“You can’t just engineer your way out of a lot of this,” he said.

Ellendale’s pronounced flood vulnerability has been a focal point for both city and MSD officials. The neighborhood contains 20 to 30 high-risk properties that are prime candidates for potential buyouts, and that were swamped by multiple feet of backed-up water and sewage in late July.

Some residents said the utility should bear responsibility for the flooding, suggesting that past MSD projects have put them “at the end of a funnel” for water collected from surrounding areas, according to resident Andrew Schafer.

But MSD maintains that the neighborhood’s flood problems were driven by the River Des Peres rising into the flood plain, while also backing up sewers in the process.

Some Ellendale residents are also frustrated by what they perceive as “mixed signals” from MSD about its buyout capabilities, said Matt Sisul, president of the Ellendale Neighborhood Association.

Though he understands that MSD doesn’t have money for a couple dozen buyouts, he described past rounds of localized buyouts for a few properties but not others. And although the utility stresses that it can’t fund buyouts, it indicated at Wednesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting that it hopes to pursue some exceptions on a block of Odell Street alongside future wastewater projects — something that Sisul said sparks some confusion.

MSD officials said they can buy out properties tied to specific wastewater projects.

“It sounded to me like they had the funding to buy out homes on Odell,” Sisul said. “(So) don’t tell us you don’t have money to pursue acquisitions in Ellendale.”