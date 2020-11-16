Woman found stabbed to death inside camper trailer in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police have no suspects in the death of a woman found stabbed Sunday night inside a camping trailer in St. Louis.

She was inside the trailer in the 7800 block of Vulcan Street. The woman, identified as Christina Hesselmeyer, 47, of the 7900 block of South Broadway, suffered from a stab wound and died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the case. Police have no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police on Monday said the city has had 230 homicides this year, compared to 171 at the same time last year.

