ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed early Saturday in the city’s Ellendale neighborhood. The suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police called the incident a domestic situation.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police responded to a call for a shooting and found Trina Gilmore, 44, shot dead in the sidewalk of the 7100 block of Piccadilly Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified a suspect, a 47-year-old man. Shortly after 4:20 p.m., officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the rear of the 6900 block of Sutherland Avenue, about a mile away from the initial scene. Police found a man inside, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound under his chin.

