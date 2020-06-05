Work continues on Ferguson consent decree, despite pandemic and protests

Tidwell paused a moment after her voice broke. “And as a mother to a black son, I’m scared. So I come before you today as a leader to a dedicated group of people working with the city of Ferguson and the Department of Justice.”
The city hired Nicolle Barton to work as a consent decree coordinator last year, as well as a new chief of police, Jason Armstrong. They and other city employees have made “substantial progress” over the last several months, said U.S. Department of Justice attorney Jude Volek.
Ferguson, he said, “has the potential to model police reform, of what a community can accomplish. There’s a lot of work to be done, but there are positive indications the consent degree is reshaping law enforcement.”
Apollo Carey, Ferguson’s city attorney, said the city continues to work on gathering training materials for officers and that the decree has complicated some things, such as when the department calls for neighboring departments for backup during emergencies.
Other departments worry about falling under the decree and have asked for orders to come from their own commanders.